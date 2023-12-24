Cultivar ETF Declares Dividend of $0.36 (BATS:CVAR)

Cultivar ETF (BATS:CVAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3555 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.
Cultivar ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CVAR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.81.
Cultivar ETF Company Profile
