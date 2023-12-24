Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 623.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after acquiring an additional 645,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.23. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

