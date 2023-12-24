CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.55. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

