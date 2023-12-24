Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.36. 1,577,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,786. The company has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.14.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

