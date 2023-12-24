Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Position Raised by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Darling Ingredients worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,306,000 after acquiring an additional 590,751,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,705,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,982,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,029,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

