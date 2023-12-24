DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 864,043 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,357 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $109,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.52.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $122.27. 1,742,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,008. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

