DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 63,538 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.08% of Danaher worth $145,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,786. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.14. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62. The company has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

