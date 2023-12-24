DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 808,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $132,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,582,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $215.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,711. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

