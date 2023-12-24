DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 371,377 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 371,377 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $114,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,894,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,862,363. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

