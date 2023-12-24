Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $396.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.47.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

