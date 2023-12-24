Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on DROOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deliveroo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 115 ($1.45) to GBX 120 ($1.52) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

About Deliveroo

DROOF stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

