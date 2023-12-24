Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.80.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

APPS stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.53. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

