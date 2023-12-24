Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 161,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 46,482 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 175,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 176,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 500,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $24.48 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

