Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) is Five Oceans Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Five Oceans Advisors owned 5.94% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFSE stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $32.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

