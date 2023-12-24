Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,977 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 305.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,491 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after acquiring an additional 947,166 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,525,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

