Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Purchased by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,576,000 after buying an additional 3,459,330 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,152,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,283 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 95.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,160,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,126 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,416,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,113,000 after purchasing an additional 507,305 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,739,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,047,000 after purchasing an additional 734,846 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DIHP opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

