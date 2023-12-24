Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $377,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSD opened at $46.93 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.04 and a 1 year high of $47.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

