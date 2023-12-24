Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,729 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,877,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,050,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,268,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 125,644 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $46.93 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $47.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

