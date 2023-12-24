Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,128 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257,874 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,087,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

