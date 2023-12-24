Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after buying an additional 823,922 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,213. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

