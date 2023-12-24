Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,450,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,349 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,145,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,346,000 after acquiring an additional 910,216 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $52.44. 311,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $52.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

