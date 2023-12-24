Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stock Position Boosted by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,200,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,568,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $24.17 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.