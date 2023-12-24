Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,915,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 71,587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,487,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TECL opened at $66.37 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

