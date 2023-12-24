DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) versus Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Energy Services of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Energy Services of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Services of America and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Services of America $304.10 million N/A N/A $0.18 29.45 DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.20 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.28

Profitability

Energy Services of America has higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Services of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Energy Services of America and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Services of America N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Energy Services of America and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Services of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Energy Services of America beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works. It also offers a range of electrical and mechanical installation, and repair services, including substation and switchyard, site preparation, equipment setting, pipe fabrication and installation, packaged buildings, transformers, and other ancillary works for the gas, petroleum power, chemical, water and sewer, and automotive industries. In addition, the company provides liquid pipeline and pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installation, and various maintenance and repair services, as well as other services related to pipeline construction. It serves customers primarily in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Energy Services of America Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

