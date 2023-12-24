Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $133.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $93.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DFS. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.38.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

DFS opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.10. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

