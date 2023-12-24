Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $139.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

