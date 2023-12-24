Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Dollar General by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,759. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $251.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

