Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $466.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $411.93.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $409.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.90. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 243.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

