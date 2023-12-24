Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Raised to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DEI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.10.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DEI opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 633.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.