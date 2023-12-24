Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 87,789 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,311,891 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,789 shares during the quarter. GSK accounts for about 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $83,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

