Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 119,111 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,111 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $72,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

