Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55,541 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $69,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at $327,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $218.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

