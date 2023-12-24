Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Macy’s worth $25,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Macy’s by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 66,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on M shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

