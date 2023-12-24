Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $35.16 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $35,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

