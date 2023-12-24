Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $36.33 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,880 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.29% of APA worth $36,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in APA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in APA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 3.32. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $48.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

