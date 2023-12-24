Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $70.41 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,476 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.40% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $70,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.3 %

IFF stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 448.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. UBS Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.