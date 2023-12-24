Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $91 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,459,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,384 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.38% of Delta Air Lines worth $91,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

