Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $40,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 100.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 32,967 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $918,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $228.63 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

