Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,273,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,586,256 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 5.72% of iHeartMedia worth $26,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 556.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 1,197.12% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $952.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

