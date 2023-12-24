Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 20,036 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 921,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,036 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Blackstone worth $98,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BX opened at $130.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

