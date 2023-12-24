Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 28,625 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,625 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy comprises about 1.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.68% of GoDaddy worth $74,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in GoDaddy by 78.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in GoDaddy by 5.6% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 16.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 192.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.04. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $107.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $44,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $361,817.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,868,047.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $44,479.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $12,102,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

