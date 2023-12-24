Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 8,017 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America comprises 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $96,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.64.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $160.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.43. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $170.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

