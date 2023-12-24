Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,938 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.43% of GXO Logistics worth $29,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,645 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

NYSE:GXO opened at $62.08 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

