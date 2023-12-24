Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

D.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.23. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$7.25 and a twelve month high of C$17.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

