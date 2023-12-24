DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.04. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.