Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 161,913 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 148.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,913 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for 3.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.75. 398,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,716. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

