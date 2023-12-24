Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,426 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 71,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,044. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

