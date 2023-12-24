Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 720 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,208,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $96.19. 4,956,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,357,954. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

