Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,121,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,655. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.