Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $552,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,024,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,565,000 after buying an additional 216,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.64. 2,134,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,708. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

